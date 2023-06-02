This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM)

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) closed the day trading at $1.43 down -7.74% from the previous closing price of $1.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 520310 shares were traded. BSGM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3900.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BSGM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on March 30, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Sieckhaus John bought 5,000 shares for $0.91 per share. The transaction valued at 4,550 led to the insider holds 70,000 shares of the business.

LONDONER KENNETH L bought 29,700 shares of BSGM for $24,299 on Sep 09. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,896,820 shares after completing the transaction at $0.82 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, LONDONER KENNETH L, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 22,766 shares for $0.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 19,073 and bolstered with 1,867,120 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BSGM now has a Market Capitalization of 97.42M and an Enterprise Value of 97.83M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 344.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 47.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 345.68 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BSGM has reached a high of $1.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2790, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8823.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BSGM traded about 317.15K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BSGM traded about 427.32k shares per day. A total of 61.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.67M. Insiders hold about 7.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BSGM as of May 14, 2023 were 1.85M with a Short Ratio of 1.85M, compared to 2.05M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.62% and a Short% of Float of 3.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.36, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.42.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $190k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $300k to a low estimate of $100k. As of the current estimate, BioSig Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8k, an estimated increase of 2,275.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $250k, an increase of 78.60% less than the figure of $2,275.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $400k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $150k.

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.51M and the low estimate is $3.42M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 298.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.