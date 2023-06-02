Toast Inc. (TOST) Shares Rise by 2.91% to Close at $21.58

As of close of business last night, Toast Inc.’s stock clocked out at $21.58, up 2.91% from its previous closing price of $20.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10876560 shares were traded. TOST stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.89.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TOST’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when Fredette Stephen sold 4,953 shares for $22.07 per share. The transaction valued at 109,293 led to the insider holds 3,289,587 shares of the business.

Fredette Stephen sold 22,758 shares of TOST for $502,383 on May 26. The Co-President now owns 3,294,540 shares after completing the transaction at $22.07 per share. On May 24, another insider, Bessemer Venture Partners IX L, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 510,209 shares for $21.27 each. As a result, the insider received 10,852,145 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TOST now has a Market Capitalization of 10.34B and an Enterprise Value of 9.48B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.14 whereas that against EBITDA is -27.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOST has reached a high of $26.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.14.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TOST traded 6.28M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.47M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 524.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 342.18M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TOST as of May 14, 2023 were 18.84M with a Short Ratio of 18.84M, compared to 22.4M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.55% and a Short% of Float of 5.31%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.46 and -$0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 14 analysts recommending between -$0.28 and -$0.76.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $940.38M. It ranges from a high estimate of $957.41M to a low estimate of $918.8M. As of the current estimate, Toast Inc.’s year-ago sales were $675M, an estimated increase of 39.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $1B, an increase of 38.80% less than the figure of $39.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $980M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TOST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.73B, up 38.20% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.03B and the low estimate is $4.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.