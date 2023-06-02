Trevena Inc. (TRVN)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) closed at $1.06 in the last session, down -7.02% from day before closing price of $1.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1725363 shares were traded. TRVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0200.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TRVN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 28 when Shin Barry sold 31,785 shares for $0.41 per share. The transaction valued at 13,032 led to the insider holds 873,056 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRVN now has a Market Capitalization of 11.23M and an Enterprise Value of -7.33M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRVN has reached a high of $12.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9384, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4825.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TRVN traded on average about 2.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.99M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 9.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.63M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TRVN as of May 14, 2023 were 752.66k with a Short Ratio of 0.75M, compared to 129.71k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.86% and a Short% of Float of 6.92%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.05 and a low estimate of -$1.05, while EPS last year was -$2.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.1 and -$2.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.61, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.61 and -$0.61.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.41M and the low estimate is $500k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 336.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.