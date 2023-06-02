U-Haul Holding Company (UHAL) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, U-Haul Holding Company’s stock clocked out at $51.51, down -2.39% from its previous closing price of $52.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 652524 shares were traded. UHAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.39.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UHAL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when Willow Grove Holdings LP bought 24,900 shares for $56.41 per share. The transaction valued at 1,404,711 led to the insider holds 24,900 shares of the business.

SHOEN MARK V bought 24,900 shares of UHAL for $1,404,711 on Mar 23. The 10% Owner now owns 24,900 shares after completing the transaction at $56.41 per share. On Mar 23, another insider, SHOEN EDWARD J, who serves as the President of the company, bought 24,900 shares for $56.41 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,404,711 and bolstered with 24,900 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UHAL now has a Market Capitalization of 11.07B and an Enterprise Value of 14.81B. As of this moment, U-Haul’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UHAL has reached a high of $70.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.22.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UHAL traded 220.12K shares on average per day over the past three months and 362.37k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 196.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.84M. Insiders hold about 38.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.20% stake in the company. Shares short for UHAL as of May 14, 2023 were 1.69M with a Short Ratio of 1.69M, compared to 1.57M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.86% and a Short% of Float of 1.65%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.