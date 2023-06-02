Understanding Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) through its ratios

In the latest session, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) closed at $16.54 up 23.25% from its previous closing price of $13.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9335607 shares were traded. CRDO stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.73.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 8.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on February 28, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when Lam Yat Tung sold 6,091 shares for $15.01 per share. The transaction valued at 91,432 led to the insider holds 3,367,309 shares of the business.

Lam Yat Tung sold 5,000 shares of CRDO for $75,000 on May 30. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 3,209,097 shares after completing the transaction at $15.00 per share. On May 30, another insider, Fleming Daniel W., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,700 shares for $15.06 each. As a result, the insider received 55,712 and left with 585,252 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRDO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.99B and an Enterprise Value of 1.77B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 728.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRDO has reached a high of $19.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.22.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CRDO has traded an average of 1.81M shares per day and 3.82M over the past ten days. A total of 146.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.14M. Insiders hold about 10.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CRDO as of May 14, 2023 were 6.37M with a Short Ratio of 6.37M, compared to 7.63M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.29% and a Short% of Float of 6.43%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $31.44M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $33.7M to a low estimate of $30.27M. As of the current estimate, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s year-ago sales were $46.47M, an estimated decrease of -32.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRDO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $185.14M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $175M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $183.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $184.19M, down -0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $295.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $310.04M and the low estimate is $281.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 61.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.