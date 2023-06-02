Understanding Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD)’s financial health through ratios

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) closed the day trading at $76.21 down -0.95% from the previous closing price of $76.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5013359 shares were traded. GILD stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.87.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GILD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on May 16, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $100 from $90 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Parsey Merdad sold 6,126 shares for $78.99 per share. The transaction valued at 483,893 led to the insider holds 70,130 shares of the business.

Parsey Merdad sold 12,984 shares of GILD for $1,038,225 on Mar 01. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 70,130 shares after completing the transaction at $79.96 per share. On Dec 30, another insider, Parsey Merdad, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 553 shares for $85.33 each. As a result, the insider received 47,187 and left with 45,556 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GILD now has a Market Capitalization of 97.99B and an Enterprise Value of 117.36B. As of this moment, Gilead’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GILD has reached a high of $89.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.19.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GILD traded about 5.42M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GILD traded about 5.64M shares per day. A total of 1.25B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.23B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GILD as of May 14, 2023 were 17.98M with a Short Ratio of 17.98M, compared to 15.25M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.44% and a Short% of Float of 1.61%.

Dividends & Splits

GILD’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.00, up from 2.94 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.86. The current Payout Ratio is 66.00% for GILD, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 27, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.96 and a low estimate of $1.54, while EPS last year was $1.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.88, with high estimates of $2.2 and low estimates of $1.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.2 and $6.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.78. EPS for the following year is $7.18, with 26 analysts recommending between $7.76 and $6.43.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $6.48B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.68B to a low estimate of $6.22B. As of the current estimate, Gilead Sciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.26B, an estimated increase of 3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.81B, an increase of 11.30% over than the figure of $3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.43B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GILD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.28B, down -2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.22B and the low estimate is $26.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.