Understanding Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) through its ratios

In the latest session, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) closed at $27.97 down -2.61% from its previous closing price of $28.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 824585 shares were traded. GO stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.69.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Ragatz Erik D. bought 35,000 shares for $27.99 per share. The transaction valued at 979,650 led to the insider holds 329,785 shares of the business.

Ragatz Erik D. bought 35,000 shares of GO for $1,015,000 on May 30. The Director now owns 294,785 shares after completing the transaction at $29.00 per share. On May 23, another insider, Lindberg Eric J. Jr., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 79,852 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider received 2,395,560 and left with 31,779 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GO now has a Market Capitalization of 3.08B and an Enterprise Value of 4.39B. As of this moment, Grocery’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.18 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GO has reached a high of $46.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.18.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GO has traded an average of 1.02M shares per day and 764.48k over the past ten days. A total of 97.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.83M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GO as of May 14, 2023 were 9.21M with a Short Ratio of 9.21M, compared to 9.78M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.37% and a Short% of Float of 9.73%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.03 and $0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1. EPS for the following year is $1.14, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.28 and $1.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $974.91M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $979M to a low estimate of $970.1M. As of the current estimate, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $897.66M, an estimated increase of 8.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $978.79M, an increase of 11.10% over than the figure of $8.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $990M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $968.64M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.58B, up 9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.39B and the low estimate is $4.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.