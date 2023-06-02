Understanding NIKE Inc. (NKE) through its ratios

In the latest session, NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) closed at $103.63 down -1.55% from its previous closing price of $105.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11643752 shares were traded. NKE stock price reached its highest trading level at $104.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $102.90.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of NIKE Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 87.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on March 22, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $154 from $110 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when PARKER MARK G sold 110,000 shares for $120.86 per share. The transaction valued at 13,294,600 led to the insider holds 1,355,871 shares of the business.

Nielsen Johanna sold 282 shares of NKE for $35,540 on Apr 17. The VP: CORP CONTROLLER now owns 3,518 shares after completing the transaction at $126.03 per share. On Apr 06, another insider, PARKER MARK G, who serves as the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of the company, sold 110,000 shares for $119.25 each. As a result, the insider received 13,117,500 and left with 1,376,961 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NKE now has a Market Capitalization of 193.20B and an Enterprise Value of 194.96B. As of this moment, NIKE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NKE has reached a high of $131.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 120.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 112.60.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NKE has traded an average of 6.34M shares per day and 10.81M over the past ten days. A total of 1.54B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.22B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NKE as of May 14, 2023 were 14.57M with a Short Ratio of 14.57M, compared to 12.08M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.95% and a Short% of Float of 1.52%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NKE is 1.36, from 1.29 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.94. The current Payout Ratio is 35.80% for NKE, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 23, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 25 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.8 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $1.21 and low estimates of $0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.45 and $3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.22. EPS for the following year is $4.01, with 34 analysts recommending between $4.5 and $3.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $12.58B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $13.22B to a low estimate of $12.29B. As of the current estimate, NIKE Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.23B, an estimated increase of 2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.65B, an increase of 7.60% over than the figure of $2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.19B.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NKE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $51.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $49.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $50.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.71B, up 9.10% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $54.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.78B and the low estimate is $51.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.