Understanding Phillips 66 (PSX) through its ratios

In the latest session, Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) closed at $93.05 up 1.57% from its previous closing price of $91.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3100824 shares were traded. PSX stock price reached its highest trading level at $94.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $92.57.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Phillips 66’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, TD Cowen on June 01, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $123 from $110 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when HAYES GREGORY bought 10,250 shares for $97.75 per share. The transaction valued at 1,001,938 led to the insider holds 14,299 shares of the business.

Pruitt Joseph Scott sold 600 shares of PSX for $66,406 on Nov 15. The Vice President and Controller now owns 15,302 shares after completing the transaction at $110.68 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Pruitt Joseph Scott, who serves as the Vice President and Controller of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $111.86 each. As a result, the insider received 335,565 and left with 15,302 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PSX now has a Market Capitalization of 43.11B and an Enterprise Value of 54.63B. As of this moment, Phillips’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.32 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSX has reached a high of $113.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $74.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 97.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 98.49.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PSX has traded an average of 3.81M shares per day and 3.23M over the past ten days. A total of 464.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 458.56M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PSX as of May 14, 2023 were 9.61M with a Short Ratio of 9.61M, compared to 9.52M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.09% and a Short% of Float of 2.36%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PSX is 4.20, from 3.96 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.58%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.23.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.3 and a low estimate of $3.04, while EPS last year was $6.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.63, with high estimates of $4.83 and low estimates of $2.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.5 and $11.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.88. EPS for the following year is $11.82, with 16 analysts recommending between $16.65 and $5.87.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $38.49B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $58.36B to a low estimate of $28.63B. As of the current estimate, Phillips 66’s year-ago sales were $49.31B, an estimated decrease of -21.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.9B, a decrease of -22.30% less than the figure of -$21.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $58.36B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.27B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $209.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $120.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $146.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $175.7B, down -16.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $129.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $142.44B and the low estimate is $111.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.