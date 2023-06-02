Understanding Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO)’s financial health through ratios

Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) closed the day trading at $0.62 up 1.23% from the previous closing price of $0.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0075 from its previous closing price. On the day, 791361 shares were traded. VAPO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6671 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5900.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VAPO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on May 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $5 from $12 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Army Joseph bought 476,190 shares for $1.05 per share. The transaction valued at 500,000 led to the insider holds 1,636,769 shares of the business.

WEATHERMAN ELIZABETH H bought 476,190 shares of VAPO for $500,000 on Feb 10. The Director now owns 652,372 shares after completing the transaction at $1.05 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, Berry Lance A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 95,238 shares for $1.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 100,000 and bolstered with 134,887 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VAPO now has a Market Capitalization of 28.19M and an Enterprise Value of 117.64M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.87 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VAPO has reached a high of $3.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5874, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2292.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VAPO traded about 103.55K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VAPO traded about 155.34k shares per day. A total of 40.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.72M. Insiders hold about 8.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VAPO as of May 14, 2023 were 1.71M with a Short Ratio of 1.71M, compared to 1.82M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.70% and a Short% of Float of 5.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$1.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.07 and -$1.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.75, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.63 and -$0.86.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $17M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.6M to a low estimate of $16.56M. As of the current estimate, Vapotherm Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.97M, an estimated increase of 31.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $17.18M, an increase of 26.80% less than the figure of $31.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.8M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VAPO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $76.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $73.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $75.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $66.8M, up 12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $88.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $93M and the low estimate is $81.59M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.