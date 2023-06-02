VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) Stocks Hit Low of $0.2252 Before Closing at $0.24

In the latest session, VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS) closed at $0.24 down -18.73% from its previous closing price of $0.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0562 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2379093 shares were traded. VQS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2901 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2252.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of VIQ Solutions Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VQS now has a Market Capitalization of 8.82M and an Enterprise Value of 17.10M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.39 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VQS has reached a high of $1.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3006, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4243.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VQS has traded an average of 688.63K shares per day and 4.34M over the past ten days. A total of 34.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.12M. Insiders hold about 20.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.08% stake in the company. Shares short for VQS as of May 14, 2023 were 22.04k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 13.04k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.06% and a Short% of Float of 0.11%.