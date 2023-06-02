Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) Stocks Reach New Highs at $1.64 During Trading Session

After finishing at $1.72 in the prior trading day, Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) closed at $1.64, down -4.65%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 786946 shares were traded. VIRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VIRI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.00 and its Current Ratio is at 8.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Whitley Richard James sold 1,800 shares for $0.26 per share. The transaction valued at 466 led to the insider holds 700 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VIRI now has a Market Capitalization of 18.88M and an Enterprise Value of 11.85M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIRI has reached a high of $9.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8219, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2176.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.91M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.1M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 18.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.08M. Insiders hold about 12.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VIRI as of May 14, 2023 were 327.48k with a Short Ratio of 0.33M, compared to 536.11k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.79% and a Short% of Float of 1.89%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.37.