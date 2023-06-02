vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) closed at $0.84 up 6.32% from its previous closing price of $0.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0499 from its previous closing price. On the day, 928277 shares were traded. VTVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7700.

For a deeper understanding of vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40.

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when FRY JOHN A bought 40,461 shares for $0.83 per share. The transaction valued at 33,773 led to the insider holds 61,000 shares of the business.

FRY JOHN A bought 20,539 shares of VTVT for $16,969 on Nov 28. The Director now owns 20,539 shares after completing the transaction at $0.83 per share.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VTVT now has a Market Capitalization of 69.98M and an Enterprise Value of 58.57M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4398.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.25k whereas that against EBITDA is -2.75.

Over the past 52 weeks, VTVT has reached a high of $1.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8013, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8698.

For the past three months, VTVT has traded an average of 110.94K shares per day and 273.8k over the past ten days. A total of 81.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.95M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.30% stake in the company. Shares short for VTVT as of May 14, 2023 were 1.16M with a Short Ratio of 1.16M, compared to 1.19M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.42% and a Short% of Float of 2.58%.

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$0.33.