Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) Stock Price Peaks at $2.3600 During Trading

The closing price of Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) was $1.99 for the day, up 35.37% from the previous closing price of $1.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.5200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 51389453 shares were traded. WLDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WLDS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.50 and its Current Ratio is at 9.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WLDS now has a Market Capitalization of 8.22M and an Enterprise Value of -1.99M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 812.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -44.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WLDS has reached a high of $5.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6277, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7487.

Shares Statistics:

WLDS traded an average of 2.84M shares per day over the past three months and 22.73M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 12.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.95M. Insiders hold about 53.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.30% stake in the company. Shares short for WLDS as of May 14, 2023 were 187.35k with a Short Ratio of 0.19M, compared to 165.07k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.23% and a Short% of Float of 1.79%.