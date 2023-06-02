Which analyst expects DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) to perform well in the near future?

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) closed the day trading at $1.01 up 4.62% from the previous closing price of $0.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0446 from its previous closing price. On the day, 539255 shares were traded. DOYU stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9750.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DOYU, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on April 14, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $1.20 from $1.10 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOYU now has a Market Capitalization of 329.37M and an Enterprise Value of -598.88M. As of this moment, DouYu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 91.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 50.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOYU has reached a high of $2.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0853, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2698.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DOYU traded about 627.07K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DOYU traded about 625.75k shares per day. A total of 320.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 316.58M. Insiders hold about 3.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DOYU as of May 14, 2023 were 13.91M with a Short Ratio of 13.91M, compared to 13.38M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.01 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.03 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $186.93M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $188.39M to a low estimate of $185M. As of the current estimate, DouYu International Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $254.72M, an estimated decrease of -26.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOYU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $784.63M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $741.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $771.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.01B, down -24.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $790.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $840.67M and the low estimate is $695.14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.