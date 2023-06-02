Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) Records 1.69% Price increase in Thursday Trading

The closing price of Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) was $48.85 for the day, up 1.69% from the previous closing price of $48.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2213181 shares were traded. WOLF stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.47.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WOLF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on May 18, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $46.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when REPLOGLE JOHN B bought 10,566 shares for $47.54 per share. The transaction valued at 502,308 led to the insider holds 81,405 shares of the business.

LOWE GREGG A bought 5,450 shares of WOLF for $250,357 on Apr 28. The PRESIDENT & CEO now owns 524,855 shares after completing the transaction at $45.94 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, LE DUY LOAN T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $90.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 272,840 and bolstered with 5,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WOLF now has a Market Capitalization of 7.14B and an Enterprise Value of 7.69B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.41 whereas that against EBITDA is -45.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WOLF has reached a high of $125.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.53.

Shares Statistics:

WOLF traded an average of 3.02M shares per day over the past three months and 3.28M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 124.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.34M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 112.05% stake in the company. Shares short for WOLF as of May 14, 2023 were 16.98M with a Short Ratio of 16.98M, compared to 15.92M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.64% and a Short% of Float of 20.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.55, with 17 analysts recommending between $0.12 and -$0.86.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $230M to a low estimate of $221.8M. As of the current estimate, Wolfspeed Inc.’s year-ago sales were $228.5M, an estimated decrease of -2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $232.85M, a decrease of -2.70% less than the figure of -$2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $243.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $224M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WOLF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $916.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $907.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $909.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $746.2M, up 21.80% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.2B and the low estimate is $1.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.