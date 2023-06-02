Zura Bio Limited (ZURA) Rise 10.82% in Day Trading, Closes at $6.25

The price of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ: ZURA) closed at $6.25 in the last session, up 10.82% from day before closing price of $5.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 683474 shares were traded. ZURA stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.70.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ZURA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.90 and its Current Ratio is at 8.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on May 24, 2023, initiated with a Strong Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZURA now has a Market Capitalization of 143.65M and an Enterprise Value of 143.99M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZURA has reached a high of $37.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.92.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ZURA traded on average about 577.32K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.69M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 27.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.99M. Insiders hold about 24.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ZURA as of May 14, 2023 were 108.56k with a Short Ratio of 0.11M, compared to 9.32k on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.