1 analysts offer recommendations for NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) stock

The price of NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS) closed at $6.74 in the last session, down -6.39% from day before closing price of $7.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 733383 shares were traded. NAAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.51.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NAAS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NAAS now has a Market Capitalization of 2.01B and an Enterprise Value of 1.96B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 120.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 21.07 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAAS has reached a high of $22.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.73.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NAAS traded on average about 395.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 300.65k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 192.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.44M. Shares short for NAAS as of May 14, 2023 were 633.79k with a Short Ratio of 0.63M, compared to 897.23k on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.