3 analysts offer recommendations for Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) stock

The price of Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGE) closed at $1.02 in the last session, up 11.85% from day before closing price of $0.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1081 from its previous closing price. On the day, 543087 shares were traded. CRGE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9000.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CRGE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on October 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when JACOBS GARY N bought 1,000 shares for $1.01 per share. The transaction valued at 1,010 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

JACOBS GARY N bought 1,000 shares of CRGE for $1,050 on May 25. The Director now owns 19,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.05 per share. On May 24, another insider, Lenard Chantel E, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 9,550 shares for $1.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,505 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRGE now has a Market Capitalization of 223.49M and an Enterprise Value of 239.45M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.33 whereas that against EBITDA is -27.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRGE has reached a high of $6.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0530, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5927.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CRGE traded on average about 455.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 545.71k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 202.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.73M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CRGE as of May 14, 2023 were 3.4M with a Short Ratio of 3.40M, compared to 3.88M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.60% and a Short% of Float of 2.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.18. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRGE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $752.49M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $749.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $750.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $697.83M, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $765.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $766.9M and the low estimate is $763.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.