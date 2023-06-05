A correction may be in store for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) shares?

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) closed the day trading at $0.34 down -1.61% from the previous closing price of $0.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0055 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1619755 shares were traded. HYMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3545 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3310.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HYMC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.80 and its Current Ratio is at 15.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on October 23, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when RIDEOUT STANTON K sold 2,100 shares for $0.34 per share. The transaction valued at 716 led to the insider holds 1,144,798 shares of the business.

Jennings Rebecca bought 11,940 shares of HYMC for $5,009 on May 03. The Senior Vice President now owns 11,940 shares after completing the transaction at $0.42 per share. On May 03, another insider, GARRETT DIANE R, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 12,700 shares for $0.40 each. As a result, the insider received 5,039 and left with 2,193,076 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HYMC now has a Market Capitalization of 80.11M and an Enterprise Value of 85.53M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.55 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HYMC has reached a high of $1.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4051, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5596.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HYMC traded about 5.00M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HYMC traded about 1.96M shares per day. A total of 200.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.44M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HYMC as of May 14, 2023 were 12.62M with a Short Ratio of 12.62M, compared to 12.64M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.30% and a Short% of Float of 7.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.25.