A glimpse at Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

The closing price of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) was $4.50 for the day, up 10.29% from the previous closing price of $4.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1290187 shares were traded. AVIR stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AVIR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 51.20 and its Current Ratio is at 51.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $7 from $14 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when BERGER FRANKLIN M sold 16,166 shares for $5.16 per share. The transaction valued at 83,352 led to the insider holds 778,353 shares of the business.

BERGER FRANKLIN M sold 25,500 shares of AVIR for $131,333 on Nov 11. The Director now owns 794,519 shares after completing the transaction at $5.15 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVIR now has a Market Capitalization of 276.69M and an Enterprise Value of -366.89M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 58.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVIR has reached a high of $9.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5450, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7691.

Shares Statistics:

AVIR traded an average of 808.96K shares per day over the past three months and 1.89M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 83.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.70M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AVIR as of May 14, 2023 were 1.71M with a Short Ratio of 1.71M, compared to 1.9M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.05% and a Short% of Float of 2.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.42 and a low estimate of -$0.55, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.53, with high estimates of -$0.47 and low estimates of -$0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.87 and -$2.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.13. EPS for the following year is -$2.84, with 3 analysts recommending between -$2.21 and -$3.5.