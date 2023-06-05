A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

As of close of business last night, Dell Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $47.27, up 3.98% from its previous closing price of $45.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7898422 shares were traded. DELL stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.37.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DELL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 143.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on May 19, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $55 from $50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when Rothberg Richard J sold 200,958 shares for $45.36 per share. The transaction valued at 9,115,455 led to the insider holds 149,379 shares of the business.

Rios Brunilda sold 22,042 shares of DELL for $964,999 on Apr 17. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 18,647 shares after completing the transaction at $43.78 per share. On Mar 31, another insider, Sweet Thomas W, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 283,388 shares for $40.14 each. As a result, the insider received 11,375,194 and left with 211,608 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DELL now has a Market Capitalization of 33.18B and an Enterprise Value of 54.16B. As of this moment, Dell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 89.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DELL has reached a high of $51.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.84.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DELL traded 4.68M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 716.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 246.66M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DELL as of May 14, 2023 were 10.34M with a Short Ratio of 10.34M, compared to 7.85M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.42% and a Short% of Float of 4.18%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, DELL has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.26%. The current Payout Ratio is 40.40% for DELL, which recently paid a dividend on May 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 23, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 27, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1806:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.42 and a low estimate of $0.81, while EPS last year was $1.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.49, with high estimates of $1.7 and low estimates of $1.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.71 and $5.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.31. EPS for the following year is $6.18, with 15 analysts recommending between $6.79 and $5.83.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $21.18B. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.07B to a low estimate of $19.98B. As of the current estimate, Dell Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $26.43B, an estimated decrease of -19.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $88.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $85.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $86.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $102.3B, down -15.00% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $90.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $92.38B and the low estimate is $87.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.