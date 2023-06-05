A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

As of close of business last night, Lyell Immunopharma Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.50, up 5.11% from its previous closing price of $3.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1310647 shares were traded. LYEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3350.

To gain a deeper understanding of LYEL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.30 and its Current Ratio is at 20.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on November 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $7 from $15 previously.

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when Klausner Richard sold 11,100 shares for $6.40 per share. The transaction valued at 71,041 led to the insider holds 988,900 shares of the business.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LYEL now has a Market Capitalization of 619.03M and an Enterprise Value of 46.58M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.55 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.29.

Over the past 52 weeks, LYEL has reached a high of $8.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5097, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0976.

It appears that LYEL traded 1.08M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 249.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 210.08M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LYEL as of May 14, 2023 were 20.95M with a Short Ratio of 20.95M, compared to 20.45M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.39% and a Short% of Float of 12.04%.

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.01 and -$1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.15. EPS for the following year is -$1.37, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.1 and -$1.51.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LYEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $60k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $84.68M, down -97.00% from the average estimate.