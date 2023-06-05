AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA)’s quick and current ratios

After finishing at $1.74 in the prior trading day, AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: AGBA) closed at $1.58, down -9.20%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 988661 shares were traded. AGBA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5700.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AGBA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGBA now has a Market Capitalization of 109.36M and an Enterprise Value of 111.96M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 31.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.65 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGBA has reached a high of $11.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8393, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0677.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.03M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 62.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.17M. Insiders hold about 91.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AGBA as of May 14, 2023 were 181.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.18M, compared to 47.9k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.29% and a Short% of Float of 2.02%.