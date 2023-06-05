American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) closed at $0.15 down -6.93% from its previous closing price of $0.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0143 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1190805 shares were traded. AREB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1680 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1306.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AREB now has a Market Capitalization of 2.53M and an Enterprise Value of 6.20M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.49 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AREB has reached a high of $1.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1534, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2625.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AREB has traded an average of 999.68K shares per day and 1.32M over the past ten days. A total of 16.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.96M. Insiders hold about 4.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AREB as of May 14, 2023 were 365.6k with a Short Ratio of 0.37M, compared to 256.86k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.16% and a Short% of Float of 2.25%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.03 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19M and the low estimate is $19M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 124.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.