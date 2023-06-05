Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB)

In the latest session, Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CNTB) closed at $1.22 up 9.91% from its previous closing price of $1.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18934362 shares were traded. CNTB stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1100.

For a deeper understanding of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Leerink on April 13, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNTB now has a Market Capitalization of 62.72M and an Enterprise Value of -91.07M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNTB has reached a high of $2.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0915, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0558.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CNTB has traded an average of 324.46K shares per day and 1.96M over the past ten days. A total of 55.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.10M. Insiders hold about 39.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.45% stake in the company. Shares short for CNTB as of May 14, 2023 were 73.58k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 128.89k on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$2.08, with 3 analysts recommending between -$2.05 and -$2.12.