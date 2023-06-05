Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI)

In the latest session, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) closed at $4.62 up 5.72% from its previous closing price of $4.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 870632 shares were traded. HUDI stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.1599 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3300.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Huadi International Group Co. Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUDI now has a Market Capitalization of 45.57M and an Enterprise Value of 54.11M. As of this moment, Huadi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUDI has reached a high of $192.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2074, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.1022.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HUDI has traded an average of 1.38M shares per day and 281.8k over the past ten days. A total of 13.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.24M. Insiders hold about 70.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HUDI as of May 14, 2023 were 564.74k with a Short Ratio of 0.56M, compared to 324.05k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.97% and a Short% of Float of 13.33%.