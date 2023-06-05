Analyzing China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC)’s quick and current ratios

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) closed the day trading at $0.23 up 4.54% from the previous closing price of $0.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0099 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1252584 shares were traded. SXTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2380 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2010.

For a better understanding of SXTC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SXTC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.34M and an Enterprise Value of 566.08k. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.20 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.18.

Over the past 52 weeks, SXTC has reached a high of $2.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2355, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5776.

Over the past 3-months, SXTC traded about 578.16K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SXTC traded about 396.66k shares per day. A total of 10.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.94M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SXTC as of May 14, 2023 were 307.29k with a Short Ratio of 0.31M, compared to 2.57k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.94% and a Short% of Float of 2.97%.