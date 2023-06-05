Analyzing Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.56, down -3.39% from its previous closing price of $0.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0198 from its previous closing price. On the day, 906066 shares were traded. OPAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5400.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OPAD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Sella Roberto Marco bought 89,936 shares for $0.48 per share. The transaction valued at 43,169 led to the insider holds 45,663,344 shares of the business.

Sella Roberto Marco bought 140,359 shares of OPAD for $235,887 on Aug 11. The Director now owns 1,378,106 shares after completing the transaction at $1.68 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Sella Roberto Marco, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 359,641 shares for $1.70 each. As a result, the insider paid 610,347 and bolstered with 1,237,747 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OPAD now has a Market Capitalization of 188.48M and an Enterprise Value of 238.26M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.07 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPAD has reached a high of $5.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5213, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7917.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OPAD traded 667.19K shares on average per day over the past three months and 781.26k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 354.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.72M. Insiders hold about 6.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.20% stake in the company. Shares short for OPAD as of May 14, 2023 were 12.57M with a Short Ratio of 12.57M, compared to 12.57M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.15% and a Short% of Float of 9.11%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $183.91M. It ranges from a high estimate of $200.4M to a low estimate of $160.3M. As of the current estimate, Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.08B, an estimated decrease of -83.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $306.53M, a decrease of -60.10% over than the figure of -$83.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $432.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $193.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.95B, down -61.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.66B and the low estimate is $2.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 61.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.