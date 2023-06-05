Analyzing Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)’s quick and current ratios

After finishing at $0.05 in the prior trading day, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) closed at $0.06, up 12.88%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0067 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13962675 shares were traded. PBTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0630 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0532.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PBTS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PBTS now has a Market Capitalization of 34.05M and an Enterprise Value of 35.87M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.42 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBTS has reached a high of $2.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.0750, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3084.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 16.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.77M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 935.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 833.86M. Insiders hold about 31.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PBTS as of May 14, 2023 were 6.03M with a Short Ratio of 6.03M, compared to 12.81M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.65% and a Short% of Float of 0.71%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.