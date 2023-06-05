Analyzing Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE)’s quick and current ratios

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) closed the day trading at $3.82 up 1.87% from the previous closing price of $3.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9263818 shares were traded. SPCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6300.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SPCE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPCE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.06B and an Enterprise Value of 642.35M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 441.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 269.33 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPCE has reached a high of $8.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7860, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7266.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SPCE traded about 9.75M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SPCE traded about 15.23M shares per day. A total of 278.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.83M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SPCE as of May 14, 2023 were 55.29M with a Short Ratio of 55.29M, compared to 56.34M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.56% and a Short% of Float of 22.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.42 and a low estimate of -$0.57, while EPS last year was -$0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.48, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.18 and -$2.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.95. EPS for the following year is -$1.63, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.78 and -$2.45.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $2.46M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7M to a low estimate of $1M. As of the current estimate, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $357k, an estimated increase of 589.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.52M, an increase of 358.90% less than the figure of $589.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPCE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.31M, up 395.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $45.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $89.6M and the low estimate is $15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 294.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.