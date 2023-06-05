Annexon Inc. (ANNX) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX) closed at $2.98 in the last session, down -0.67% from day before closing price of $3.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1374313 shares were traded. ANNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ANNX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.10 and its Current Ratio is at 10.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on May 26, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $8 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv bought 300,000 shares for $2.13 per share. The transaction valued at 639,720 led to the insider holds 5,701,926 shares of the business.

Love Douglas sold 6,571 shares of ANNX for $38,564 on Feb 15. The President & CEO now owns 197,646 shares after completing the transaction at $5.87 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Lew Jennifer, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 166 shares for $6.30 each. As a result, the insider received 1,046 and left with 29,542 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ANNX now has a Market Capitalization of 299.37M and an Enterprise Value of 89.58M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANNX has reached a high of $7.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7351, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4277.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ANNX traded on average about 790.25K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.55M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 73.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.49M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ANNX as of May 14, 2023 were 2.04M with a Short Ratio of 2.04M, compared to 2.32M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.84% and a Short% of Float of 4.52%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.5 and a low estimate of -$0.57, while EPS last year was -$0.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.56, with high estimates of -$0.51 and low estimates of -$0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.09 and -$2.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.2. EPS for the following year is -$2.13, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.68 and -$2.5.