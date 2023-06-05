Apollomics Inc. (APLM) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $5.09

Apollomics Inc. (NASDAQ: APLM) closed the day trading at $5.09 up 4.95% from the previous closing price of $4.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1088989 shares were traded. APLM stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.74.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of APLM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.30 and its Current Ratio is at 18.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APLM now has a Market Capitalization of 441.79M and an Enterprise Value of 388.17M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 314.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APLM has reached a high of $49.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.57.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, APLM traded about 196.11K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, APLM traded about 295.87k shares per day. A total of 13.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.26M. Insiders hold about 80.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.90% stake in the company. Shares short for APLM as of May 14, 2023 were 78.6k with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 23.39k on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.71. EPS for the following year is -$0.72, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.63 and -$0.81.