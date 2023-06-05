AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.40, down -16.44% from its previous closing price of $0.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0778 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2130978 shares were traded. AQB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3810.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AQB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 when Myers Gail Sharps bought 10,000 shares for $0.89 per share. The transaction valued at 8,900 led to the insider holds 10,426 shares of the business.

Myers Gail Sharps bought 1 shares of AQB for $1 on Dec 22. The Director now owns 426 shares after completing the transaction at $0.85 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, St.Clare Christine, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $0.78 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,783 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AQB now has a Market Capitalization of 38.87M and an Enterprise Value of -53.87M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -20.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AQB has reached a high of $1.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5414, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7516.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AQB traded 262.88K shares on average per day over the past three months and 407.09k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.67M. Insiders hold about 1.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AQB as of May 14, 2023 were 1.7M with a Short Ratio of 1.70M, compared to 1.7M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.38% and a Short% of Float of 2.41%.

Earnings Estimates

