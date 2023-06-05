Are analysts optimistic about Spruce Power Holding Corporation’s (NYSE:SPRU) stock?

The price of Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) closed at $0.79 in the last session, down -2.45% from day before closing price of $0.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0198 from its previous closing price. On the day, 524070 shares were traded. SPRU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8349 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7601.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SPRU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Hayes Christopher M. bought 15,386 shares for $0.72 per share. The transaction valued at 11,041 led to the insider holds 432,755 shares of the business.

Fong Christian S. bought 10,000 shares of SPRU for $7,400 on May 25. The President and CEO now owns 160,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.74 per share. On May 24, another insider, Fong Christian S., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 150 shares for $0.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 111 and bolstered with 600 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPRU now has a Market Capitalization of 125.34M and an Enterprise Value of 576.72M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.97 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPRU has reached a high of $1.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7628, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9481.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SPRU traded on average about 471.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 370.02k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 146.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.36M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SPRU as of May 14, 2023 were 1.41M with a Short Ratio of 1.41M, compared to 1.75M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.94% and a Short% of Float of 1.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $8.36M. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.8M to a low estimate of $5.8M. As of the current estimate, Spruce Power Holding Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.2M, an estimated increase of 161.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.06M, a decrease of -12.10% less than the figure of $161.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.9M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPRU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.6M, up 48.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.4M and the low estimate is $40.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 74.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.