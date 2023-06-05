Are Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) shares too expensive at this price?

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) closed the day trading at $20.66 down -0.10% from the previous closing price of $20.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 838142 shares were traded. IMVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.40.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IMVT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.30 and its Current Ratio is at 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on May 01, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 25 when Levine Mark S. sold 2,633 shares for $16.29 per share. The transaction valued at 42,892 led to the insider holds 330,691 shares of the business.

Macias William L. sold 509 shares of IMVT for $8,292 on Apr 25. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 350,151 shares after completing the transaction at $16.29 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, Barnett Eva Renee, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,423 shares for $15.27 each. As a result, the insider received 52,269 and left with 352,588 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMVT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.69B and an Enterprise Value of 2.32B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMVT has reached a high of $24.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.04.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IMVT traded about 1.01M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IMVT traded about 1.4M shares per day. A total of 130.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.32M. Insiders hold about 59.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.30% stake in the company. Shares short for IMVT as of May 14, 2023 were 4.31M with a Short Ratio of 4.31M, compared to 4.7M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.30% and a Short% of Float of 7.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.51, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.45, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.71. EPS for the following year is -$1.95, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.89 and -$2.42.