Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) Shares Rise by 1.76% to Close at $0.29

As of close of business last night, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.29, up 1.76% from its previous closing price of $0.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0050 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2726558 shares were traded. ARDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2990 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2430.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ARDS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on February 19, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARDS now has a Market Capitalization of 6.66M and an Enterprise Value of 7.91M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARDS has reached a high of $2.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2406, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8140.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ARDS traded 3.84M shares on average per day over the past three months and 19.35M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.70M. Insiders hold about 31.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ARDS as of May 14, 2023 were 756.18k with a Short Ratio of 0.76M, compared to 573.28k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.10% and a Short% of Float of 2.18%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and -$1.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.81. EPS for the following year is $0.26, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.26 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.41M and the low estimate is $41.41M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 62.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.