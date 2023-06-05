As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) offers stability

After finishing at $0.60 in the prior trading day, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) closed at $0.62, up 3.08%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0185 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2678811 shares were traded. NKTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6020.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NKTR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.90 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on May 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $1 from $1.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when ROBIN HOWARD W sold 20,361 shares for $0.72 per share. The transaction valued at 14,660 led to the insider holds 939,797 shares of the business.

Zalevsky Jonathan sold 9,791 shares of NKTR for $7,050 on May 16. The Chief R&D Officer now owns 293,388 shares after completing the transaction at $0.72 per share. On May 16, another insider, Wilson Mark Andrew, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 7,543 shares for $0.72 each. As a result, the insider received 5,431 and left with 257,680 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NKTR now has a Market Capitalization of 137.90M and an Enterprise Value of -190.77M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NKTR has reached a high of $5.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7628, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4196.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.96M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.36M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 188.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 185.37M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NKTR as of May 14, 2023 were 10.1M with a Short Ratio of 10.10M, compared to 8.21M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.34% and a Short% of Float of 11.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.42, while EPS last year was -$0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.19 and -$1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.74, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$1.51.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $21.07M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $23.21M to a low estimate of $16M. As of the current estimate, Nektar Therapeutics’s year-ago sales were $21.59M, an estimated decrease of -2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.77M, a decrease of -12.10% less than the figure of -$2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NKTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $95.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $64.38M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $83.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $92.06M, down -9.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $80.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $132.12M and the low estimate is $21.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.