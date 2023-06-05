Aterian Inc. (ATER) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) was $0.62 for the day, up 3.74% from the previous closing price of $0.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0222 from its previous closing price. On the day, 855544 shares were traded. ATER stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5600.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ATER’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on January 30, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Zahut Roi Zion sold 4,479 shares for $0.96 per share. The transaction valued at 4,300 led to the insider holds 464,746 shares of the business.

Rodriguez Arturo sold 4,479 shares of ATER for $4,300 on Mar 14. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 449,369 shares after completing the transaction at $0.96 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Chaouat-Fix Mihal, who serves as the Chief Supply Chain Officer of the company, sold 3,551 shares for $0.96 each. As a result, the insider received 3,409 and left with 416,773 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATER now has a Market Capitalization of 48.52M and an Enterprise Value of 27.69M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.13 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATER has reached a high of $3.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7292, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1918.

Shares Statistics:

ATER traded an average of 879.36K shares per day over the past three months and 997.37k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 76.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.32M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ATER as of May 14, 2023 were 8.08M with a Short Ratio of 8.08M, compared to 9.18M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.95% and a Short% of Float of 10.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.36. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $46.1M to a low estimate of $38M. As of the current estimate, Aterian Inc.’s year-ago sales were $58.27M, an estimated decrease of -29.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $50.64M, a decrease of -12.40% over than the figure of -$29.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $64.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $41.82M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $202.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $150.61M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $170.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $221.17M, down -23.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $185.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $244.2M and the low estimate is $140.09M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.