Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE: BHIL) was $1.18 for the day, up 0.85% from the previous closing price of $1.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 893647 shares were traded. BHIL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1150.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BHIL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on October 04, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when Bull Jason sold 5,326 shares for $1.19 per share. The transaction valued at 6,353 led to the insider holds 17,292 shares of the business.

Bennett Bruce Tyler sold 5,061 shares of BHIL for $6,037 on Mar 23. The President, Ingredients now owns 27,566 shares after completing the transaction at $1.19 per share. On Mar 23, another insider, Fundler Yevgeny, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer/Corp Secty of the company, sold 3,159 shares for $1.19 each. As a result, the insider received 3,768 and left with 10,247 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BHIL now has a Market Capitalization of 298.75M and an Enterprise Value of 378.74M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.84 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHIL has reached a high of $4.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2247, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3045.

Shares Statistics:

BHIL traded an average of 700.65K shares per day over the past three months and 913.42k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 187.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.34M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BHIL as of May 14, 2023 were 4.96M with a Short Ratio of 4.96M, compared to 5.35M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.39% and a Short% of Float of 2.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$0.54.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $108.17M to a low estimate of $90M. As of the current estimate, Benson Hill Inc.’s year-ago sales were $110.75M, an estimated decrease of -9.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $100.4M, an increase of 19.70% over than the figure of -$9.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $105.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $95M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHIL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $435M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $419.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $428.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $381.23M, up 12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $427.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $489.6M and the low estimate is $379.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.