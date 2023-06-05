Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) Stocks Hit Low of $0.0801 Before Closing at $0.09

In the latest session, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ: BDRX) closed at $0.09 up 2.34% from its previous closing price of $0.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0021 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6155137 shares were traded. BDRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0801.

For a deeper understanding of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BDRX now has a Market Capitalization of 4.21M and an Enterprise Value of -2.96M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -4.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.37.

Over the past 52 weeks, BDRX has reached a high of $20.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2885, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7910.

For the past three months, BDRX has traded an average of 3.16M shares per day and 4.39M over the past ten days. A total of 41.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.47M. Shares short for BDRX as of May 14, 2023 were 178.67k with a Short Ratio of 0.18M, compared to 1.24M on Apr 13, 2023.

