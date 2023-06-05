BitNile Metaverse Inc. (BNMV) Stocks Reach New Highs at $1.32 During Trading Session

In the latest session, BitNile Metaverse Inc. (NASDAQ: BNMV) closed at $1.32 up 7.32% from its previous closing price of $1.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 663272 shares were traded. BNMV stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2201.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BitNile Metaverse Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BNMV now has a Market Capitalization of 2.00M and an Enterprise Value of -27.15M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BNMV has reached a high of $84.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4818, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.2990.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BNMV has traded an average of 104.49K shares per day and 270.3k over the past ten days. A total of 1.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.51M. Shares short for BNMV as of May 14, 2023 were 33.99k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 10.5k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.09% and a Short% of Float of 2.31%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.