Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) Stocks Hit Low of $0.2105 Before Closing at $0.24

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) closed the day trading at $0.24 up 8.44% from the previous closing price of $0.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0190 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1858152 shares were traded. BJDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2498 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2105.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BJDX, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Fisher Kenneth R bought 20,000 shares for $1.03 per share. The transaction valued at 20,600 led to the insider holds 40,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BJDX now has a Market Capitalization of 5.73M and an Enterprise Value of -3.88M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -15.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BJDX has reached a high of $1.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3258, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6058.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BJDX traded about 436.68K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BJDX traded about 2.64M shares per day. A total of 20.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.35M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BJDX as of May 14, 2023 were 29.6k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 53.8k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.14% and a Short% of Float of 0.26%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.17.