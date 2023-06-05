Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1625871 shares were traded. CARA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9920.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CARA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.30 and its Current Ratio is at 8.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on March 08, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $6 from $13 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Posner Christopher sold 3,869 shares for $4.40 per share. The transaction valued at 17,024 led to the insider holds 172,514 shares of the business.

Menzaghi Frederique Ph.D. sold 2,733 shares of CARA for $13,419 on Apr 04. The Chief Scientific Off,SVP-R&D now owns 156,740 shares after completing the transaction at $4.91 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Terrillion Scott, who serves as the Sec’y; Chief Compliance & G.C. of the company, sold 2,481 shares for $4.91 each. As a result, the insider received 12,182 and left with 91,046 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CARA now has a Market Capitalization of 189.48M and an Enterprise Value of 76.65M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.77 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CARA has reached a high of $12.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1996, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.7162.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CARA traded on average about 796.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 951.78k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 53.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.04M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CARA as of May 14, 2023 were 5.01M with a Short Ratio of 5.01M, compared to 4.84M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.28% and a Short% of Float of 13.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.51, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.62 and -$2.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.91. EPS for the following year is -$1.15, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.76 and -$1.68.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.21M. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.26M to a low estimate of $6.4M. As of the current estimate, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $23M, an estimated decrease of -68.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.12M, an increase of 12.10% over than the figure of -$68.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.76M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.3M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CARA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $60.62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $41.87M, up 7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $90.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $134.29M and the low estimate is $68.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 102.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.