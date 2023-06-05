CareMax Inc. (CMAX) Records 16.78% Price increase in Friday Trading

The price of CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) closed at $3.55 in the last session, up 16.78% from day before closing price of $3.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.5100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 651733 shares were traded. CMAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1000.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CMAX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, TD Cowen on March 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $4 from $7 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Cho Bryan bought 10,000 shares for $3.46 per share. The transaction valued at 34,600 led to the insider holds 23,500 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMAX now has a Market Capitalization of 269.49M and an Enterprise Value of 591.17M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.89 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMAX has reached a high of $8.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6630, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4786.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CMAX traded on average about 668.80K shares per day over the past 3-months and 566.22k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 111.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.58M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CMAX as of May 14, 2023 were 8.04M with a Short Ratio of 8.04M, compared to 7.02M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.21% and a Short% of Float of 11.80%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has Comerica Incorporated analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.45, with high estimates of $18.05 and low estimates of $3.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Communication Services and $Healthcare for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Healthcare. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.