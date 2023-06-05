China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Records 13.43% Price increase in Friday Trading

The closing price of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) was $0.38 for the day, up 13.43% from the previous closing price of $0.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0450 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1974383 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CPHI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rodman & Renshaw on January 08, 2010, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CPHI now has a Market Capitalization of 2.75M and an Enterprise Value of 9.48M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.12 whereas that against EBITDA is -26.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPHI has reached a high of $4.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3532, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9969.

Shares Statistics:

CPHI traded an average of 399.61K shares per day over the past three months and 680.07k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 8.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.36M. Insiders hold about 51.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CPHI as of May 14, 2023 were 151.87k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 36.61k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.56% and a Short% of Float of 2.59%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $1.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.