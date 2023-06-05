ClearOne Inc. (CLRO)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) closed at $1.15 in the last session, up 2.68% from day before closing price of $1.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 965280 shares were traded. CLRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0380.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CLRO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.20 and its Current Ratio is at 12.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Singular Research on August 16, 2018, Reiterated its BUY – Long-Term rating but revised its target price to $6 from $4 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Higley Lisa bought 10,000 shares for $1.10 per share. The transaction valued at 11,000 led to the insider holds 24,501 shares of the business.

HENDRICKS LARRY bought 3,000 shares of CLRO for $6,480 on May 24. The Director now owns 18,048 shares after completing the transaction at $2.16 per share. On May 22, another insider, HENDRICKS LARRY, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $2.14 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,280 and bolstered with 15,048 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLRO now has a Market Capitalization of 61.09M and an Enterprise Value of 64.33M. As of this moment, ClearOne’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLRO has reached a high of $1.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5774, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2040.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CLRO traded on average about 2.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.01M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 23.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.47M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CLRO as of May 14, 2023 were 564.47k with a Short Ratio of 0.56M, compared to 233.93k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.36% and a Short% of Float of 6.98%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.68M. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.94M to a low estimate of $9.94M. As of the current estimate, ClearOne Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.56M, an estimated decrease of -36.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.21M, a decrease of -22.10% over than the figure of -$36.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.26M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.26M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.45M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $41.8M, down -32.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.08M and the low estimate is $34.08M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.