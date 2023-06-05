Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL)

The closing price of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) was $26.27 for the day, up 2.06% from the previous closing price of $25.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1128017 shares were traded. ZNTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.61.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZNTL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Gallagher Cam sold 27,768 shares for $26.27 per share. The transaction valued at 729,506 led to the insider holds 463,502 shares of the business.

Bunker Kevin D. sold 80,000 shares of ZNTL for $2,401,248 on May 26. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 15,000 shares after completing the transaction at $30.02 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Gallagher Cam, who serves as the President of the company, sold 8,501 shares for $19.96 each. As a result, the insider received 169,706 and left with 491,270 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZNTL now has a Market Capitalization of 1.60B and an Enterprise Value of 1.21B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZNTL has reached a high of $32.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.97.

Shares Statistics:

ZNTL traded an average of 807.74K shares per day over the past three months and 1.62M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.72M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.09% stake in the company. Shares short for ZNTL as of May 14, 2023 were 10.62M with a Short Ratio of 10.62M, compared to 9.01M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.86% and a Short% of Float of 23.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.91 and a low estimate of -$1.15, while EPS last year was -$1.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.05, with high estimates of -$0.92 and low estimates of -$1.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.81 and -$4.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.26. EPS for the following year is -$4.4, with 11 analysts recommending between -$3.57 and -$5.8.