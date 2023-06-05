Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Stock Closes up 1.94% on Friday Trading

After finishing at $1.03 in the prior trading day, Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) closed at $1.05, up 1.94%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 527217 shares were traded. CGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0301.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CGEN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CGEN now has a Market Capitalization of 65.95M and an Enterprise Value of -15.47M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.46.

Over the past 52 weeks, CGEN has reached a high of $2.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7216, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8533.

The stock has traded on average 339.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 927.42k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 86.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.78M. Insiders hold about 12.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CGEN as of May 14, 2023 were 1.82M with a Short Ratio of 1.82M, compared to 1.92M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.10% and a Short% of Float of 2.10%.

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.53, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.28 and -$0.72.