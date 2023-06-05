Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $0.21

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE: CRK) closed the day trading at $9.71 up 4.86% from the previous closing price of $9.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2702653 shares were traded. CRK stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.37.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on April 20, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $12 from $10 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when BURNS ROLAND O bought 10,000 shares for $9.90 per share. The transaction valued at 98,988 led to the insider holds 960,430 shares of the business.

BURNS ROLAND O bought 10,000 shares of CRK for $100,000 on Mar 23. The President & CFO now owns 950,430 shares after completing the transaction at $10.00 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, McGough Patrick, who serves as the Vice President of Operations of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $10.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 201,000 and bolstered with 126,337 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRK now has a Market Capitalization of 2.57B and an Enterprise Value of 4.78B. As of this moment, Comstock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRK has reached a high of $22.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.28.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRK traded about 4.06M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRK traded about 3.25M shares per day. A total of 276.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.85M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CRK as of May 14, 2023 were 21.16M with a Short Ratio of 21.16M, compared to 20.38M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.62% and a Short% of Float of 23.26%.

Dividends & Splits

CRK’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.50, up from 0.25 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.40%. The current Payout Ratio is 3.10% for CRK, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.53 and $0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.95. EPS for the following year is $1.94, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.11 and $0.88.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $362.27M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $469M to a low estimate of $248.4M. As of the current estimate, Comstock Resources Inc.’s year-ago sales were $858.84M, an estimated decrease of -57.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $429.09M, a decrease of -45.00% over than the figure of -$57.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $575M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $319M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.63B, down -51.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.85B and the low estimate is $1.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.